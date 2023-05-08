Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

Bassett Furniture Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSET opened at $14.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.75. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $24.12. The company has a market capitalization of $129.49 million, a PE ratio of 2.24, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.57.

Bassett Furniture Industries Dividend Announcement

Bassett Furniture Industries ( NASDAQ:BSET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $107.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.89%.

Institutional Trading of Bassett Furniture Industries

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSET. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 5,904.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the third quarter worth about $194,000. 57.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

(Get Rating)

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products. The Retail segment consists of local furniture stores, regional furniture retailers, national department, chain stores, and single-vendor branded retailers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.