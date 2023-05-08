BCE (NYSE:BCE) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BCE. Scotiabank downgraded shares of BCE from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. National Bank Financial cut shares of BCE from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. CIBC upped their target price on BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. TD Securities decreased their price target on BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.53.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $48.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. BCE has a one year low of $39.88 and a one year high of $55.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.74. The stock has a market cap of $43.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.60.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. BCE had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 15.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BCE will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.714 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in BCE by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 31,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of BCE by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 715,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,037,000 after acquiring an additional 25,126 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of BCE by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 83,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 12,071 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of BCE by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 245,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,992,000 after acquiring an additional 14,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in BCE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $417,000. 42.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

