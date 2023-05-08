Belden (NYSE:BDC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BDC. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Belden from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Belden from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Belden from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Belden from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Belden presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $98.80.

Belden Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE BDC opened at $80.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Belden has a one year low of $47.89 and a one year high of $92.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.49.

Belden Announces Dividend

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $641.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.46 million. Belden had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Belden will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Belden

In other news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $203,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,453.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $203,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,453.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anshuman Mehrotra sold 4,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $379,276.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,207.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Belden

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Belden by 150.0% during the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 988,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,358,000 after acquiring an additional 593,351 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Belden during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,091,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Belden during the fourth quarter valued at $30,822,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Belden in the first quarter worth $16,070,000. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Belden in the third quarter worth $11,030,000. 99.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Belden Company Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

