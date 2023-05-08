Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 3,100 Shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) by 301.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,130 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 351.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Granite Construction Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:GVA opened at $35.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.72. Granite Construction Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.35 and a fifty-two week high of $44.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.84.

Granite Construction Announces Dividend

Granite Construction ( NYSE:GVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $789.21 million for the quarter. Granite Construction had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 8.97%. Analysts predict that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is presently 29.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GVA. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Granite Construction from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Granite Construction from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Granite Construction from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

About Granite Construction

(Get Rating)

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company. It operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials company in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Construction and Materials. The Construction segment is involved in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.