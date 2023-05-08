Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Cuts Stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 85.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,654 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 317,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,533,000 after purchasing an additional 48,318 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,118,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,239,000 after purchasing an additional 301,672 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 90,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Leggett & Platt Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock opened at $32.85 on Monday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.34.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Leggett & Platt Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.00%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.