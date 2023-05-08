Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNPS. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 166.2% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $371.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.31, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.02 and a 12 month high of $392.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $372.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.42.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.18.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total transaction of $1,225,944.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,887,387.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total transaction of $1,565,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,559,583.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total value of $1,225,944.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,887,387.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,464 shares of company stock worth $4,235,984 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

