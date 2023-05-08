Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $160,000 Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Get Rating) by 138.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned 0.28% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $368,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BSMS opened at $23.60 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.58. Invesco BulletShares has a 1-year low of $22.16 and a 1-year high of $24.09.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

