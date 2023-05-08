Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $201,000 Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,522 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth $256,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 269,207 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $24,140,000 after purchasing an additional 123,220 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,774 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.55.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $63.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.18 and a 200 day moving average of $60.70. The firm has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $77.61.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.63%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

