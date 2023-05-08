Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Invests $188,000 in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned about 0.07% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 17.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF stock opened at $86.35 on Monday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.99 and a fifty-two week high of $108.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.59 million, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.47.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

