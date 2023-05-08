Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 322 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in PNM Resources by 194.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in PNM Resources by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in PNM Resources by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in PNM Resources by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PNM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $50.30 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Shares of PNM stock opened at $48.39 on Monday. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.43 and a 12-month high of $49.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.73 and a 200-day moving average of $48.60.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.16. PNM Resources had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.368 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.74%.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

