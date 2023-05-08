Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 846 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,836,349 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,449,047,000 after acquiring an additional 181,628 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,521,397 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $862,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,169 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,591,247 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $303,594,000 after acquiring an additional 27,792 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,574,461 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $300,391,000 after acquiring an additional 671,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,110,552 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $224,554,000 after purchasing an additional 29,052 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.70.

In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $1,088,992.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,484.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $1,088,992.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,484.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $779,718.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,491.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illumina stock opened at $199.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.45 and a 1 year high of $283.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $217.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.65.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Illumina had a negative net margin of 100.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

