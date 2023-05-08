Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 570 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,485 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Autohome were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ATHM. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autohome during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Autohome by 169.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 93.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 75.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,752 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 2,036.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Autohome alerts:

Autohome Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ATHM opened at $29.67 on Monday. Autohome Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.66 and a twelve month high of $40.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.57 and a 200 day moving average of $31.58.

Autohome Increases Dividend

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The information services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.11. Autohome had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $274.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This is an increase from Autohome’s previous annual dividend of $0.53. Autohome’s payout ratio is 27.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATHM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Autohome in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

About Autohome

(Get Rating)

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. The firm provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.