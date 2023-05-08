Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 92 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,859,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,703,000 after purchasing an additional 283,258 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,836,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,150,000 after purchasing an additional 83,362 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter worth about $513,164,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,244,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,647,000 after acquiring an additional 231,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,351,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,314,000 after acquiring an additional 223,735 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total value of $8,347,024.12. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 262,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,078,237.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 3.5 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TTWO. Bank of America boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. DZ Bank lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.88.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $124.51 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.20. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $137.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($1.79). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Recommended Stories

