Beyond Meat (BYND) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.02) per share for the quarter. Beyond Meat has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $79.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Beyond Meat to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Beyond Meat Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Beyond Meat stock opened at $12.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $828.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.00. Beyond Meat has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $44.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BYND. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,709,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,907,000 after purchasing an additional 150,345 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Beyond Meat by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,114,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,717,000 after buying an additional 20,377 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Beyond Meat by 114.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 559,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,393,000 after buying an additional 298,321 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter valued at $6,875,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 450,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 9,431 shares in the last quarter. 41.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BYND has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beyond Meat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

