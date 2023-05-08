BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.71.

Shares of NASDAQ BCRX opened at $8.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.28. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $15.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 2.01.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $68.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 71,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 164,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 53,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

