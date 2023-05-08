BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) Major Shareholder Buys $3,608,272.39 in Stock

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 300,439 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.01 per share, for a total transaction of $3,608,272.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,032,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,428,979.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 38,783 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.79 per share, with a total value of $457,251.57.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 18,829 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.68 per share, for a total transaction of $219,922.72.

On Monday, April 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 5,400 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.70 per share, for a total transaction of $63,180.00.

On Friday, April 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 25,908 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $304,678.08.

On Thursday, April 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 9,210 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $108,309.60.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 15,288 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.69 per share, with a total value of $178,716.72.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 26,517 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.42 per share, for a total transaction of $302,824.14.

On Thursday, March 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 27,924 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $313,028.04.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 54,414 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.38 per share, with a total value of $619,231.32.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BFZ opened at $12.03 on Monday. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $12.10.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from Federal and California income taxes. The company seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes.

