Bleakley Financial Group LLC Invests $375,000 in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,629 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 32,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,875,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 34,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,722,000 after buying an additional 7,827 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $546,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 22,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,571,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total value of $575,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,891.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other SVB Financial Group news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total value of $575,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,891.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total value of $3,578,666.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,601,295.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $39.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $39.40 and a one year high of $597.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SIVB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Truist Financial cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.39.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.

