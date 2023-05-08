Bleakley Financial Group LLC Invests $466,000 in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 38,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 10,581.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Leslie’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LESL. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital raised shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $16.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of Leslie’s stock opened at $10.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.81. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $20.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.87.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 54.83% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

