Bleakley Financial Group LLC Invests $485,000 in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLNG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 72.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,830 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,985,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG in the first quarter valued at approximately $794,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG in the first quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 147.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 338,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,656,000 after buying an additional 201,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEX LNG alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Danske downgraded shares of FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of FLEX LNG in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FLEX LNG has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

FLEX LNG Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE FLNG opened at $32.19 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.41. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $97.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.70 million. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 54.05% and a return on equity of 16.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FLEX LNG Ltd. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEX LNG Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.32%. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio is 85.23%.

FLEX LNG Profile

(Get Rating)

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEX LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEX LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.