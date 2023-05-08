Bleakley Financial Group LLC Makes New $399,000 Investment in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 2,369.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 905,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,913,000 after purchasing an additional 868,460 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 52,812.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 656,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,226,000 after acquiring an additional 655,401 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 307.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 696,968 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,101,000 after acquiring an additional 526,109 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 742.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 302,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,771,000 after acquiring an additional 266,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,360,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

CAKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.15.

Shares of CAKE opened at $32.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.28. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 52 week low of $26.05 and a 52 week high of $41.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.43.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $892.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.12%.

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

