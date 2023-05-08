Bleakley Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of NiSource by 219.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 625,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,746,000 after buying an additional 429,503 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of NiSource by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 110,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NiSource by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NiSource by 6.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of NiSource by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 64,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 8,420 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

NiSource Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $28.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.78 and a twelve month high of $32.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.27.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. NiSource had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.03%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates under the Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations segments. The Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

