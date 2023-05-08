Bleakley Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of GWW stock opened at $675.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.70. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $440.48 and a 1 year high of $709.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $672.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $620.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.19.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $1.86 dividend. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 21.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $815.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $704.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total value of $325,460.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,553.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,359. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total value of $325,460.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,553.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,910 shares of company stock worth $38,640,777 over the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About W.W. Grainger

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

Further Reading

