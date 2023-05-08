Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 10,797 FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,648,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,615,000 after acquiring an additional 86,132 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in FirstEnergy by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 51.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 618,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,355,000 after acquiring an additional 208,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

FE has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Guggenheim raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $39.70 on Monday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $43.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.19. The company has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.72%.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

