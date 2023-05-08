Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 11,436 Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 2.9% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in Exelon by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Exelon by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Exelon by 3.9% in the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Exelon Trading Up 0.7 %

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at $187,341.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $42.85 on Monday. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $49.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.53 and its 200 day moving average is $41.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.62.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Exelon had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

Featured Articles

