Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 20,366 NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC owned approximately 1.27% of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $634,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period.

Get NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:NUAG opened at $20.97 on Monday. NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $22.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.88 and its 200 day moving average is $20.74.

NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUAG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a US broad-market investment-grade bond index, overweighting market segments with higher yield potential while maintaining the overall risk and credit profile of the broad market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.