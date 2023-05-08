Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 7,175 Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 199.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,732,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,354,000 after acquiring an additional 25,806,315 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 200.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,693,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,761,000 after purchasing an additional 24,469,561 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 208.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,205,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,635,000 after purchasing an additional 17,020,720 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 198.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,905,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $844,871,000 after purchasing an additional 9,918,941 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 199.2% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,084,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.67.

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $342,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,095.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $121,653.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,082,153.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $342,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,095.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,098 shares of company stock valued at $582,994 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $54.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.47. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $69.22.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.06 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 18.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 34.83%.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

