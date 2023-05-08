Bleakley Financial Group LLC Takes $392,000 Position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 54,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AIV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 221.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 48,194 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 18,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,806,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,220,000 after purchasing an additional 799,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Apartment Investment and Management Trading Up 5.0 %

Apartment Investment and Management Profile

Shares of AIV stock opened at $7.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.19. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $9.79.

(Get Rating)

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.