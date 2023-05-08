Blend Labs (BLND) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Blend Labs to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Blend Labs has set its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.15). Blend Labs had a negative return on equity of 89.88% and a negative net margin of 326.79%. The firm had revenue of $42.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.60 million. On average, analysts expect Blend Labs to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Blend Labs stock opened at $0.63 on Monday. Blend Labs has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $4.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 11.17, a current ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $147.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.33.

In other news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 230,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total transaction of $140,769.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 15.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Blend Labs by 418.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Blend Labs by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,764 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Blend Labs by 4.2% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 10,731 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Blend Labs by 62.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 11,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Blend Labs in the first quarter worth $63,000. 60.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $1.30 to $1.40 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $2.40 to $1.30 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blend Labs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.52.

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

