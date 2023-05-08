bluebird bio (BLUE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.24 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 130.23% and a negative net margin of 7,411.12%. On average, analysts expect bluebird bio to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ BLUE opened at $4.37 on Monday. bluebird bio has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $8.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.87. The stock has a market cap of $464.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in bluebird bio by 72.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,151,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,787,000 after buying an additional 5,534,581 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in bluebird bio by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,898,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,635 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in bluebird bio by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,709,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,482,000 after purchasing an additional 202,698 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 198.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,810,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,633,000 after buying an additional 1,870,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 37.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,093,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,155,000 after buying an additional 573,073 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on bluebird bio from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on bluebird bio in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on bluebird bio from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on bluebird bio from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, bluebird bio has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.80.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in researching, developing and commercializing potentially transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. It also offers ZYNTEGLO or beti-cel and SKYSONA or eli-cel gene therapies. The company was founded by Philippe Leboulch and Ronald C.

