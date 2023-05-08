BMO Capital Markets Cuts Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Price Target to C$17.00

Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MRETF. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$13.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

Martinrea International Stock Down 10.2 %

MRETF stock opened at $9.04 on Friday. Martinrea International has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $11.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.21.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International, Inc is a global automotive supplier engaged in the design, development and manufacturing of highly engineered, value-added Lightweight Structures and Propulsion Systems.. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of the World.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.