BMO Capital Markets Trims BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Target Price to $59.00

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $71.00 to $59.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on BlackLine from $82.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price target on BlackLine from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on BlackLine from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on BlackLine from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackLine currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.40.

Get BlackLine alerts:

BlackLine Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of BL opened at $53.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.64 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.38. BlackLine has a 52 week low of $48.73 and a 52 week high of $79.23.

Insider Activity at BlackLine

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $139.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.17 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackLine will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Huffman sold 19,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $1,392,202.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,574,958.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark Partin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total value of $1,062,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,361,904.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Huffman sold 19,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $1,392,202.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,574,958.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,525 shares of company stock valued at $5,255,421. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BlackLine

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 0.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in BlackLine by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 5.6% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 3,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in BlackLine by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

About BlackLine

(Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.