BMO Capital Markets Trims IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Target Price to C$44.00

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of IGM Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

OTCMKTS:IGIFF opened at $28.85 on Friday. IGM Financial has a 12-month low of $24.78 and a 12-month high of $33.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.48.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.4193 per share. This is a positive change from IGM Financial’s previous dividend of $0.41. This represents a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.85%.

IGM Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company, which engages in the management and distribution of mutual funds and other managed asset products. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments & Other. The Wealth Management segment reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households, which includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel.

