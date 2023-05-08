BMO Capital Markets Trims IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Target Price to C$44.00

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of IGM Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.
IGM Financial Price Performance
OTCMKTS:IGIFF opened at $28.85 on Friday. IGM Financial has a 12-month low of $24.78 and a 12-month high of $33.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.48.
IGM Financial Increases Dividend
IGM Financial Company Profile
IGM Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company, which engages in the management and distribution of mutual funds and other managed asset products. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments & Other. The Wealth Management segment reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households, which includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel.
