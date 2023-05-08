BMO Capital Markets Trims The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Target Price to $37.00

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their target price on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded The Carlyle Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Shares of CG opened at $26.70 on Friday. The Carlyle Group has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $40.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.84 and its 200 day moving average is $31.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.67.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 26.06%. The company had revenue of $754.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This is a boost from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.80%.

In other news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 19,401 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $700,376.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,247,244 shares in the company, valued at $45,025,508.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 12,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $435,113.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,194,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,133,363. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 19,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $700,376.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,247,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,025,508.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,686 shares of company stock worth $2,587,865 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,697,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,980,000 after buying an additional 2,514,895 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,132,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,229 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,257,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,504 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 13,125,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,655,000 after acquiring an additional 333,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,193,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,207,000 after acquiring an additional 605,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

