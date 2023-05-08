BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.64.

BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $44.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.90 and a 200-day moving average of $44.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. BorgWarner has a 12 month low of $31.14 and a 12 month high of $51.14.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.63%.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, VP Craig Aaron sold 9,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $465,419.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,776.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $153,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 159,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,129,406.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Craig Aaron sold 9,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $465,419.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,776.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,027,503. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BorgWarner

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 25.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,458,000 after buying an additional 74,902 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 86.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 10,257 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 12,257 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in BorgWarner by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Recommended Stories

