Boston Partners Buys 491 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Boston Partners raised its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,331,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,756,000 after buying an additional 214,846 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,434,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,915,000 after acquiring an additional 178,783 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,913,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,820,000 after acquiring an additional 597,877 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,735,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,124,000 after acquiring an additional 76,812 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,350,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,827,000 after acquiring an additional 41,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Henry Schein

In other Henry Schein news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total transaction of $504,329.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,058.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total value of $504,329.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,058.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $147,871.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,185.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Henry Schein Price Performance

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HSIC. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.89.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $79.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.82. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.75 and a 52 week high of $89.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.33.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.

