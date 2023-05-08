Boston Partners Sells 408 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Boston Partners lessened its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Kroger were worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Kroger by 18.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,976,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,543,000 after purchasing an additional 302,406 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Kroger by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 32.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 692,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,317,000 after acquiring an additional 169,219 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in Kroger by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 19,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Kroger by 7.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 91,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $49.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $55.83. The company has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.41.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $34.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.89 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 33.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In other news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $2,900,378.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,281.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $2,900,378.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,281.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,747.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 201,505 shares of company stock valued at $9,622,597. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

