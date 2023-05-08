Brokerages Set Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Target Price at $19.25

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.25.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.
In related news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 15,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total transaction of $56,914.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,142.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,330 shares of company stock valued at $129,165. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of ATRA opened at $2.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $281.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.96. Atara Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $9.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.80.
Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.11). Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 359.12% and a negative return on equity of 140.05%. The firm had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. It also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.
