Brokerages Set Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Target Price at $19.25

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity at Atara Biotherapeutics

In related news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 15,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total transaction of $56,914.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,142.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,330 shares of company stock valued at $129,165. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 893.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 343.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 6,394.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of ATRA opened at $2.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $281.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.96. Atara Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $9.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.80.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.11). Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 359.12% and a negative return on equity of 140.05%. The firm had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

(Get Rating)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. It also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.