Brokerages Set Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) PT at $93.00

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KOF. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group lowered Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $77.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:KOF opened at $88.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.98 and its 200 day moving average is $72.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 1 year low of $51.96 and a 1 year high of $89.04.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 8.60%. On average, analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a $1.6048 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola FEMSA

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KOF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 367.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 10,559 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 10.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 23.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 5,986 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,029,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,547,000 after purchasing an additional 31,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter valued at approximately $974,000. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the business of producing franchise bottles of trademark beverages. It operates under the Mexico and Central America, and South America segments. The Mexico and Central America segment includes Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, and Panama. The South America segment focuses on Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Featured Stories

