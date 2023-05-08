Brokerages Set Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Price Target at $2.50

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.50.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Intesa Sanpaolo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Intesa Sanpaolo Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ISNPY opened at $16.16 on Wednesday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $16.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.50.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

