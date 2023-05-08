Brokerages Set PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Target Price at $166.30

Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $166.30.

Several brokerages have commented on PKI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Shares of NYSE:PKI opened at $129.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. PerkinElmer has a 12 month low of $113.46 and a 12 month high of $170.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.94. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.10.

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $741.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 6.11%.

In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $332,401.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,637.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $332,401.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,356 shares in the company, valued at $594,637.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 10,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $1,328,876.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,512.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,953,042 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 21.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 5.3% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

