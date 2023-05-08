Brokerages Set Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Price Target at $13.48

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.48.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBSW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sibanye Stillwater

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBSW. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 991.7% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Stock Performance

Sibanye Stillwater Cuts Dividend

Sibanye Stillwater stock opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.01. Sibanye Stillwater has a twelve month low of $7.82 and a twelve month high of $13.38.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 8.3%.

About Sibanye Stillwater

(Get Rating)

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.