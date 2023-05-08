Brokerages Set Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE) Target Price at C$17.90

Shares of Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$17.90.

SDE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on Spartan Delta from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Cormark cut their price target on Spartan Delta from C$26.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

Spartan Delta Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of SDE stock opened at C$15.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$14.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.57. Spartan Delta has a 1-year low of C$9.43 and a 1-year high of C$16.04.

About Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta ( TSE:SDE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$321.88 million during the quarter. Spartan Delta had a return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 51.78%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spartan Delta will post 1.8111639 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.