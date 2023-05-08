Brokerages Set Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Price Target at $136.80

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $136.80.

A number of analysts have commented on WHR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool Trading Up 0.9 %

Whirlpool stock opened at $137.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.49. Whirlpool has a one year low of $124.10 and a one year high of $196.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.23.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a positive return on equity of 28.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Whirlpool will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is -19.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Whirlpool

In other Whirlpool news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $225,952.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Whirlpool

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1.3% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Whirlpool by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth approximately $389,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.