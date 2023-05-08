Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,789,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,244 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 4.77% of Byline Bancorp worth $41,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 5.8% during the third quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Byline Bancorp by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Byline Bancorp by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Byline Bancorp by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Byline Bancorp from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

In other Byline Bancorp news, major shareholder Investors I. L.P. Mbg acquired 50,000 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.29 per share, for a total transaction of $914,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,745,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,827,042.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Investors I. L.P. Mbg bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.29 per share, with a total value of $914,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,745,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,827,042.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Valle Perochena Antonio Del purchased 45,000 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.99 per share, with a total value of $1,124,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,645,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,023,568.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 159,567 shares of company stock worth $3,426,524 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BY opened at $18.38 on Monday. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The company has a market cap of $693.11 million, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

