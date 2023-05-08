Cadre (CDRE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Cadre has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $123.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.77 million. Cadre had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 1.27%. On average, analysts expect Cadre to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cadre alerts:

Cadre Price Performance

NYSE CDRE opened at $20.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Cadre has a 1 year low of $16.58 and a 1 year high of $31.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.98. The company has a market cap of $787.89 million, a PE ratio of 174.67 and a beta of 1.58.

Cadre Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio is presently 266.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CDRE. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Cadre from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Cadre from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Cadre from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.86.

Institutional Trading of Cadre

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Cadre by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Cadre in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Cadre in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cadre by 428.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 166,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 135,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadre during the fourth quarter worth $477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

About Cadre

(Get Rating)

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.