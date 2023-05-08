California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,611,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 94,242 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $91,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRO. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $65.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.49. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $52.82 and a one year high of $68.43. The company has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 19.01%.

BRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup raised Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.64.

In other news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III bought 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.92 per share, with a total value of $196,928.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,169.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

