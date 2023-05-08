California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 728,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,571 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $85,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 19,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 16,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 17.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 46.0% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Simon Property Group

In related news, Director Karen N. Horn acquired 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $109.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,857.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

SPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.46.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $109.55 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $133.08.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 62.26% and a net margin of 40.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $7.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.