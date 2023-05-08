California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,091 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.54% of FactSet Research Systems worth $82,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.5% in the third quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 3,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 3.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 2.6% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 7,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.96, for a total value of $3,290,878.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,201.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total value of $1,013,045.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,436 shares in the company, valued at $592,077.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Goran Skoko sold 7,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.96, for a total transaction of $3,290,878.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,201.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,754 shares of company stock valued at $6,087,634 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE:FDS opened at $405.85 on Monday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $345.92 and a 1-year high of $474.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $409.00 and a 200 day moving average of $420.12. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The company had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 30.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on FDS shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $415.00 to $408.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.86.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.