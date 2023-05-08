California Public Employees Retirement System Has $73.78 Million Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $73,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at about $387,067,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 725.0% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 195,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,818,000 after buying an additional 172,163 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,650,144,000 after buying an additional 117,137 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 59.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,667,000 after buying an additional 83,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crow s Nest Holdings LP raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 268.9% during the first quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 97,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,460,000 after buying an additional 71,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TDG shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $767.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $770.00 to $890.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $830.00 to $841.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $764.31.

In related news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $755.78, for a total value of $24,184,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,313,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.91, for a total value of $7,539,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,245,252.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Jorge Valladares sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $755.78, for a total transaction of $24,184,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,313,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 264,393 shares of company stock worth $196,152,841. Insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDG opened at $767.19 on Monday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $499.63 and a 1 year high of $779.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $740.50 and a 200-day moving average of $680.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.47. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.53% and a negative return on equity of 30.59%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 20.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

