California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 918,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.32% of Digital Realty Trust worth $92,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $424,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.92.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE DLR opened at $96.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.09. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $85.76 and a one year high of $141.85.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($1.46). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 439.64%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

